CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Up 112.8% in December

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CGG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

