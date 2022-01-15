ChainX Price Hits $1.48 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $462,353.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,101,075 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

