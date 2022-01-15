Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
Chemesis International Company Profile
