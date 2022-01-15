Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

