Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,051 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

