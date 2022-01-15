China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.