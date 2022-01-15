Citigroup Inc. Has $84.54 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Welltower worth $84,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Welltower by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Welltower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Welltower by 80.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Welltower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

