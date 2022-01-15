Citigroup Inc. Sells 356,892 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $86,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

