Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $48.12 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $168.40 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.