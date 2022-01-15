ClinTex CTi Price Tops $0.0463 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.77 million and $238,876.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

