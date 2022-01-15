CloakCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,227.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010324 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,752,209 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

