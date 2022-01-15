Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 2,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.