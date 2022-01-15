Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 58.4% in December

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a negative net margin of 168.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

