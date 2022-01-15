Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

CBAN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

