Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,442 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Tobam boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

