Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,781 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $2,424,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

