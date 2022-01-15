Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $27,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

NYSE STZ opened at $248.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

