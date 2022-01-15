ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $631,967.25 and $1,413.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00342197 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

