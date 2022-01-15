Convergence (CONV) Market Cap Reaches $18.16 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $501,118.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

