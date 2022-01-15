Cook Protocol Price Tops $0.0078 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $6.14 million and $1.29 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,646,794 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

