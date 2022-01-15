Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1,370.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 39.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 16.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 211,053 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 28.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 27.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 186,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

