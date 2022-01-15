Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Shares of CJREF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 8,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212. The firm has a market cap of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1941 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

