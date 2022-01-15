Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $502.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.29. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

