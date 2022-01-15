Creative Planning Acquires 2,475 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Stryker by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 126,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

Shares of SYK opened at $266.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

