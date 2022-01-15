Creative Planning Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

