Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR opened at C$3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.