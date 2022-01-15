Critical Analysis: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 3 9 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $14.51, suggesting a potential upside of 27.68%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $25.33 billion 1.50 $1.91 billion $0.70 16.23 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 2.37 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.71% 23.66% 7.67% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

