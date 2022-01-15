Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $875,394.18 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00902190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00262407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003515 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,830,221 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

