Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $9.01 on Major Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and $1.84 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.01 or 0.00020712 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

