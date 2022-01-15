Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.0477

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $130,559.37 and approximately $55.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 132.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

