CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Cap Hits $2,509.27

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 41.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,509.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

