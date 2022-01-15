CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0033

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $8.02 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,088,376 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.