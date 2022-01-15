CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

