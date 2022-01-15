Curate Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Curate has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and $1.29 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curate has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,860 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

