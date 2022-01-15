CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

CVS stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

