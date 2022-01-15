CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 146,063 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

CVS stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.