DAFI Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $338,289.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $338,289.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,112,484 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

