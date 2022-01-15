Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $8.76 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $1,613.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

