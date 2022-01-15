Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $17,267.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016770 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010355 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

