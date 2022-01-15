Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $507,567.20 and $4,803.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.45 or 0.07692955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.15 or 0.99615044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008294 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,061,586 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

