Datamine Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,606.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Datamine has a market cap of $313,168.89 and $9,606.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00385982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008240 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.01115593 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282,349 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.