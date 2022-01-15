DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $913,941.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,176.17 or 0.99987299 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00343225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00092515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

