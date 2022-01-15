DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Price Hits $254.76 on Exchanges

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $142.41 million and approximately $822,636.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $254.76 or 0.00591250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

