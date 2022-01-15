Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.