Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DLTNF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 7,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
