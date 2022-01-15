Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DLTNF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 7,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

