Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.14

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $531,554.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 458,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 107,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

