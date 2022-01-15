Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 16,805 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $33.30 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

