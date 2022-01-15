Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 39,198 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Outset Medical worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,208. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

