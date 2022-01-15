Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of NanoString Technologies worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.