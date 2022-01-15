Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

