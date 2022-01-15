Deutsche Bank AG Buys 11,530 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

